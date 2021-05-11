Kevin's Café thrives thanks to loyal customers, employees

The past few years haveéé been a rollercoaster for Kevin Boyer, the owner of Kevin’s Café in downtown Lebanon.
The shop was closed for most of 2018 after a fire occurred on Dec. 6, 2017. When the doors reopened, the customers returned.
“We came back and 2019 was a great year. It was just like before, like we didn’t miss a bit,” Boyer said. “They actually complained that we didn’t have a big enough restaurant.”
A classic American diner located at 40 W. Sherman Street, Kevin’s Café has a row of stools at the counter and eight booths.
The operation was running at full capacity when the first shutdown occurred in March 2020. The restaurant closed completely for a couple of months and then offered takeout and limited seating over the rest of the year as the various levels of restrictions came and went.
“Our biggest problem was keeping people with masks on and socially distanced,” Boyer said. “I really feel that OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health) and Kate Brown have put employees at risk. Staff members have to have these conversations with customers. We don’t like this stuff, but we walk the line.”
Boyer said much of the credit for the restaurant’s survival is due to his employees. Since the pandemic has started he has lost just one employee, who moved out of town. The others came back to work after the initial shutdown ended in May 2020 and have been at work ever since.
He knows that many other restaurants have struggled to find employees and he suspects that the federally subsidized unemployment insurance is a factor.
“If a guy’s on unemployment, making more or the same amount, or even a little less, he doesn’t have to get up in the morning to get that money, so he’s gonna ride that out,” Boyer said.
His staff has stayed busy offering takeout during the times when in-person dining was reduced or not allowed. The café has also set up two tables for outdoor dining on the sidewalk when the weather allows.
“Takeout started a new chapter for us. We always did takeout, but this was everything takeout,’ Boyer said.
While that helped pay the bills, the business still took a big hit in 2020. Boyer said gross revenue was down $100,000 from 2019. The café received funding from both rounds of the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and this spring has applied for assistance from the federal Restaurant Revitalization Fund.
Boyer credited Cassie Cruze, the Main Street Manager for the Lebanon Downtown Association, with helping business owners apply for this assistance.
“I want to give a shoutout to her. She comes to the places and talks to us and says, ‘Hey, this is what’s going on, you can get onto this.’ I’ve texted and asked her lots of stuff. She’s amazing,” Boyer said.
While these programs definitely helped, he is confident that the café would have survived even if that funding was not available thanks to the loyalty of his customers. The café has been in operation since 2008.
Over the past few weeks, the rollercoaster has continued for the diner. Two weeks ago, the state ordered dining rooms closed in Linn County. This week, he is allowed to seat 25% of capacity.
These constantly evolving restrictions make it very difficult for him to plan ahead.
“How do I order for that? I run fresh food in here and that’s the hardest thing,” Boyer said. “My hash browns are all fresh and they are on a continuous order. If I get shut down, I get backed up on those hash browns and so I end up throwing them away.”
He feels the state could do a better job of explaining the reasoning behind the changes. He also thinks the way the state manages the situation county by county may have unintended consequences.
Most of the café’s clients are regular customers and new faces stand out. Over the past year, his staff has served more customers from out of town than ever before. He is happy to have the business, but he thinks this has played a role in spreading COVID-19.
“They were coming from other counties where they were shut down and coming to our county that was open and dining out for their recreational experience. And I do not blame the people whatsoever,” Boyer said. “I do think there was cross-county contamination from the virus.”
He thinks the state would have been better off with a shorter, complete shutdown that might have reduced this spread.
Boyer is thankful this latest dining room closure was brief and he can welcome his customers back into the diner, even at reduced capacity.
“I have a customer base that is elderly, they don’t fix their own food,” Boyer said. I’ve got about 10 people that come in daily. Every day, you know, and if I can’t put them in here, they have to sit out there in the cold. Some of them ride their bike here, some of them walk here and it’s a struggle. … Those are the people that it hurts.”