K-12 schools may now opt-in for testing programs

Schools may now register for the opt-in testing programs offered through the Oregon Health Authority aimed at mitigating the spread of the virus in schools. Schools must opt-in to receive these programs, even if they participated last year.

There are three programs offered: diagnostic testing for students or staff with symptoms of COVID-19 or with a known exposure, weekly screening testing for unvaccinated staff and weekly screening testing for unvaccinated students. Testing is confidential for unvaccinated staff.

These programs are part of the “Ready Schools Safe Learners” framework released in June 2021.

“Screening offers an additional layer of protection to help keep Oregon’s students learning in-person,” said Dr. Melissa Sutton, medical director of Respiratory Viral Pathogens and a senior health advisor at OHA. “Screening can identify asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic cases early — and help stop transmission within the school setting.”

More than 90% of Oregon’s K-12 schools registered for the free programs last year, which helped identify cases early and slow the spread of the virus throughout schools.

Details on testing options are available on the Oregon COVID-19 Testing in K-12 Schools web page.

