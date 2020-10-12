Juvenile arrested after stabbing at Ixtapa in Lebanon

A 13-year-old boy is accused of stabbing a woman at Ixtapa Mexican Restaurant in Lebanon on Monday afternoon, said a Lebanon Police Department supervisor.

The juvenile has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, attempted first-degree assault and second-degree assault. His name was not released by the LPD in its initial statement about the case.

The boy apparently did not know the victim. "It was completely random," said Sgt. Klint Sheets.

The stabbing, which occurred inside the restaurant, was reported at 2:14 p.m. from the business, 25 N. Santiam Highway. The juvenile reportedly fled on foot.

The woman was transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis to receive treatment for her injuries, Sheets said in a brief interview.

The boy later returned to the scene, was taken into custody without incident, and was transported to the Linn-Benton Detention Facility, according to an LPD news release.

Sheets said no one else at Ixtapa was threatened by the boy. "It was just that isolated incident," Sheets added.

There is no additional threat to the public.

Those with information regarding the case should contact Sgt. Klint Sheets at 541-258-4320 or Detective Sgt. Ryan Padua at 541-258-4325.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.

