Judge sets $200,000 security for man charged with shooting roommate

Linn County Circuit Court Judge Michael Wynhausen set security at $200,000 Thursday for a man charged with shooting his roommate in the face and back Wednesday afternoon at their residence in the 2100 block of Geary Street in Albany.
Garrett Stephen Byrnes, 21, was charged with second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon after allegedly shooting his roommate, Bailey Christopher Samuel, 24.
Byrnes has no criminal history, prosecuting attorney Ryan Lucke told Wynhausen, who appointed Ed Talmadge as Byrnes’ attorney.
Byrnes asked the court if he could read a prepared statement, but Wynhausen cautioned him that the video arraignment was being recorded and anything he might say could be used against him at future hearings. He also advised Byrnes to discuss the issue with his attorney.
Byrnes’ next court appearance was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. March 2.
According to Albany Police, Samuel and Byrnes had been fighting Wednesday. Sometime after the fight, Byrnes obtained a .22-caliber pistol and allegedly shot Samuel. Both men called 911 at around 4:21 p.m. and remained at the scene when officers and emergency crews arrived.
Samuel was transported by the Albany Fire Department to Good Samaritan Regional Hospital in Corvallis for treatment of his wounds. Byrnes was arrested without incident and taken to the Linn County Jail.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Albany Police Department detectives at 541-917-7686.