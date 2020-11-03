Johnson ahead in Albany Mayor race

Albany is on track to have its first new mayor in 12 years.
Preliminary returns showed Alex Johnson II leading incumbent Sharon Konopa with _______ votes to ________ on Tuesday evening. Results are expected to be updated around 10 p.m.
Johnson, a current city council member, said he was inspired to run for Mayor after his third meeting and that his view as mayor will be shaped by the future.
In Linn County, Johnson received _____ votes and while North Albany residents are technically Benton County voters, they are eligible to vote for Albany’s mayor, some city council positions and measures. Johnson drew _____ votes from the area as of 8 p.m.
The 8 p.m. numbers included _____ % of total votes cast.
Johnson, who has his own insurance business, watched returns come in from his office on Santiam Highway in Albany.
Konopa opted to stay home.
Konopa has been mayor for 12 years, serving on the city council for 12 years prior to that.
The city of Albany was also set to see three city council seats turn over on Tuesday but after Johnson’s expected win, the board will see four new faces. Johnson will have to vacate his council seat and the board will appoint someone rather than send the option to voters.
