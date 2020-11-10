Job losses, growth and COVID-19 impact on economy topics of conversation

There are some industries in Benton County and the state making small steps toward a return to what was normal before the pandemic hit earlier this year.
For others, it will be a longer road to recovery.
State economist Pat O’Connor discussed job losses and growth and the impact of COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon during the Benton County Economic Update organized by the Corvallis Chamber of Commerce.
Oregon lost 272,000 jobs — or roughly one in every eight jobs — in March and April. For perspective, O’Connor said the state was down about 150,000 jobs during the Great Recession between 2007 and 2009.
About 45% of jobs lost in Oregon in March and April have come back. For Benton County, it’s around 32%.
The state reached its high in lost jobs during the pandemic at 314,000 in April. At the end of September, the latest information available, that number was roughly 165,000. Benton County’s lost jobs total was 2,567 in September after reaching 4,980 in April.
In September, Oregon gained back 5,100 jobs, a number O’Connor says would be good in normal times, following a revised gain of 16,200 jobs in August.
The state’s biggest losses of jobs have come in leisure and hospitality, retail trade and health care. They are springing back, but the impact is still being felt.
During the Great Recession, men were more heavily impacted than women in jobs lost, with manufacturing and construction the hardest-hit sectors of the economy.
It’s the opposite now, with women being more widely represented than men in health care and, to a lesser extent, in leisure and hospitality and retail.
“This has definitely been a she session, where women’s unemployment rates are higher. This has disproportionately impacted women, and a lot of that is the industries,” O’Connor said.
Statistics show 9.6% of women and 6.7% of men in the state are unemployed. The last time women were at such a low level of work force participation was the 1980s, he said.
Where experts hope jobs are added and expect to see more growth in the state in coming months are in the industries hardest hit by the pandemic: Leisure and hospitality, professional business services and health care, and to a lesser extent retail trade. Some areas of manufacturing are expected to continue to lose jobs in the next year.
Following a national trend, unemployment in Benton County dropped from 6.1% to 5.6% in September. That number is still high for the county but much better than the 10% of a few months ago, O’Connor said.
Jobs gained in the county in September totaled 1,620.
“Which would be a lot, but that has a little bit to do with September and the beginning of school, the beginning of the school year at OSU,” O’Connor said. “We sometimes get some funny things in the numbers. I wouldn’t take it as things going great.”
Job growth in the county, as in the state, he says, is going to be slowing soon.
Benton County job losses have been steeper than in the state as a whole.
The county saw a year-over-year drop of almost 15%, compared to 13% for the state.
During the Great Recession, Oregon State University served as an economic stabilizer, with jobs unavailable and people looking to get into school. But this recession isn’t like that and “we’re not necessarily seeing that stability come from it,” O’Connor said.
Shawna Sykes, another state economist, outlined tools and resources that the Oregon Employment Department offers to help both businesses and individuals make good decisions and assist with human resource needs.
Businesses can post a job on the department’s website with no charge for job-matching services. Assistance in setting up virtual job fairs is also available.
In-depth information on your industry’s employment trends can be provided.
There is an employer database to search for businesses in a five-state area, in addition to research about the area’s economy and demographic trends.
You can get help connecting with work force training providers as well as high-wage occupations in demand. A careers publication is also available.
For more information, visit the state’s website at qualityinfo.org or call the Employment Department’s Corvallis office at 541-757-4261.
