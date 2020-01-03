Jolene Thompson of the Albany Landmarks Commission will discuss "Jennyopolis: A Willamette Valley Ghost Town" from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S.
Jennyopolis is an early Oregon settlement that is now a ghost town just south of Corvallis. Its biggest claim to fame: being the site of the state's first murder.
The presentation is part of the museum's History Bites at Noon series.
Admission is free; donations are appreciated.
For more information visit www.armuseum.com or call 541-967-7122.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.