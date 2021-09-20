 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jefferson woman killed in wreck
0 comments
alert

Jefferson woman killed in wreck

  • Updated
  • 0
OSP Logo stock

The Oregon State Police reported that a woman died in a single-vehicle crash at about 11:30 a.m. Monday near milepost 1 of Highway 164.

OSP said a preliminary investigation revealed that a Nissan Frontier driven by 58-year-old Michelle Duclos of Jefferson was northbound when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a cement bridge abutment. Duclos sustained fatal injuries.

The highway was closed for more than three hours. OSP was assisted by the Jefferson Fire Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

0 comments
0
1
0
3
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Protect your car from catalytic converter theft

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News