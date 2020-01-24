The City of Jefferson has announced that construction of a new water treatment plant is about to begin.

The new plant will replace the one built in 1987. To commemorate the event, a ground-breaking ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the public works facility at 700 N. Second St.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Through work and planning, the city was able to save nearly $3 million for the project. With that financial stewardship and leverage, the city secured a $7 million loan from the Safe Drinking Water State Revolving Fund at an interest rate of 1%, plus $1.015 million in debt forgiveness. Following a request for proposal, the Jefferson City Council awarded the construction contract to HP Civil.

The new facility will be a 2 million gallon-per-day pall membrane filtration plant, expandable to 4 MGD with very little future capital expenditure required. This plant is expected to serve the city and any potential growth well into the future.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments