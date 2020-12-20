Jefferson man pleads to assault, DUII charges

A Jefferson man pleaded guilty last week to driving under the influence of intoxicants, third-degree assault and two counts of fourth-degree assault regarding a car crash that occurred in April 2019.
Samual Tyrell Williams, 20, is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 13 in Linn County Circuit Court. His plea hearing was held on Dec. 14.
Charges of second-degree assault, second-degree criminal mischief, two additional charges of third-degree assault, and one additional charge of fourth-degree assault are set to be dismissed at sentencing.
The crimes occurred on April 3, 2019, and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.
Williams was arraigned in March 2020.
He was intoxicated on both alcohol and pot at the time of the crash, which injured three people, according to court paperwork.
With the plea deal, Williams avoids the likelihood of far more serious prison team. Second-degree assault is a Measure 11 crime that carries a mandatory minimum sentence of nearly six years in prison, with no eligibility for alternative incarceration programs or for reductions such as time off for good behavior.
Jeffrey Jones, Williams’ privately retained defense attorney, could not be reached for comment.
Coleen Cerda handled the prosecution for the Linn County District Attorney’s Office.
Judge Michael Wynhausen handled the plea hearing.
