Jefferson man arrested Monday after standoff with Linn County deputies, SWAT team

Linn County deputies arrested a man barricaded in a minivan for nearly three hours following a failed attempt to flee deputies on Monday, according to a Tuesday release from the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says Nicholas Ames, 31, of Jefferson entered his 1997 Mercury Mountaineer and attempted to flee from deputies as they responded to a report of theft from a vehicle outside of Albany at Knox Butte Road and Highway 226. Deputies say Ames drove into a farm field and got his minivan stuck in the mud, where he was apprehended. Deputies say they found evidence of theft at the location where they originally attempted to contact him.

Ames was lodged at the Linn County Jail and charged with one count of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, second-degree theft, second-degree burglary, third-degree theft and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

Ames did not yet have an attorney listed in court documents to be contacted for comment.

After Ames' SUV got stuck, the Sheriff’s Office says, deputies attempted to approach him, at which point he got out of his vehicle and began “reaching behind his back, like he was reaching for a weapon.”