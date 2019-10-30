1941 Strawberry Festival Queen Ruth Schackman Lenox, and her sister, 1950 queen Betty Schackman Adams were driven in the 2019 Lebanon Strawberry Festival parade by 2005 Princess Jami Cate. After serving as chair of the Lebanon Strawberry Festival for the past 21/2 years, Cate has announced her resignation in order to run for a seat in the Oregon House of Representatives.