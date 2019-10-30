For the past 2½ years, Jami Cate has served as the chair of the Lebanon Strawberry Festival.
Cate has resigned that position in hopes of serving the community in a different way. Cate has officially filed papers to run in the Republican primary for Oregon House District 17. That seat has been held by Sherrie Sprenger, who is not seeking re-election but is instead seeking election to the Linn County Board of Commissioners.
"I got asked if I would consider running for state representative. I knew that was going to be a tremendous time commitment," Cate said.
She considered attempting to juggle both tasks, but decided that wasn't possible. The Lebanon Strawberry Festival will be held June 4-7, 2020. The primary election will be held on May 19.
"It’s a matter of assessing and really looking at where you are prioritizing your time, where you are most effective," Cate said, adding that the festival has a strong board of directors that is more than capable of finishing the preparations for the 2020 event.
Cate has been involved with the Lebanon Strawberry Festival for 15 years. She started out helping with the coronation, a task which she performed throughout her tenure. She later spent one year as the vice-chair and then served as the chair for the 2018 and 2019 festivals.
She is proud of the work that has been done in recent years to ensure the festival continues to be the community's flagship event.
"Overall, it's just amazing to see that through all of the efforts to kind of revitalize Strawberry Festival as a whole, that people are truly proud of the event and I think it really reflects all of the progress Lebanon has made," Cate said.
During her time as chair there have been improvements to parade safety and increased parking at the Cheadle Lake site.
"One of the changes that is most exciting is having a true entertainment program. There’s a lot of great things in the works for 2020 as far as having entertainers come in," Cate said.
The theme of the upcoming festival is "Roaring Strawberries" reflecting the start of a new decade.
