J & C BBQ and Catering wins steak competition

For Joe and Christy Poteet, 2020 was going to be a year of competition.

The owners of J & C BBQ and Catering in downtown Lebanon love to test their skills on the steak and barbecue competition circuit and planned to attend seven or eight events this year with the goal of qualifying for the major national cookoffs.

They started off the year by competing in Puyallup, Washington in January and followed up with an event in Albany in February. The Poteets were at a competition in Redmond in mid-March when the shutdown occurred and all of their plans - both for competitions and for their restaurant - were scrambled.

“As this whole COVID thing has evolved, we’ve really had to be able to adapt to the mandates. We’ve had to figure out ways we can still provide services, especially with catering,” Christy Poteet said.

The foundation they laid for their business over the years has helped them survive these difficult circumstances. They started out with a food trailer in Sweet Home in 2016 and built a dedicated customer base.

After establishing a reputation, they moved into their Lebanon location, the former Korner Kitchen, in November 2018 and the business continued to grow. The restaurant drew steady customer traffic and became a popular choice for company parties and other events.

The loss of those events during the pandemic has been painful, but the company’s experience with catering helped maintain stability.

“We ended up moving toward a no-contact buffet service, so that way we can keep people safe, we can continue to provide a service,” Christy Poteet said. “We want to survive this. We’re hearing reports all the time that businesses are shutting their doors permanently, and it’s devastating.”