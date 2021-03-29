It takes a club: Area boys and girls clubs find new niche amid COVID

“This organization was built by the community for the community and is supported by the same so when we were asked to serve (by the Vets Home and Samaritan) we put our heads together to figure it out,” she said. “Honestly we were overjoyed to be asked. My managers and I were trying to figure out what our next move was.”

It was into uncharted territory.

“When we decided to open, the state hadn't issued any guidance or anything of that nature,” she said. “We read the science, consulted with healthcare professionals and put a plan in place. We immediately opened full day programs, 7 a.m to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and began serving weekend free meals for children.”

The club did not charge the essential workers. The program included school support, two meals and a snack, and enrichment activities.

“Our goal was to provide a sense of normalcy for the children in our care (and their parents) during stressful times,” Latimer said. “Many of the children's parents are healthcare workers, etc. and early on everyone was really running a little scared.”

There definitely was a learning curve, she said.