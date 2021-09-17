 Skip to main content

Interstate 5 shut down in Salem due to "law enforcement action"
Interstate 5 shut down in Salem due to "law enforcement action"

All lanes of Interstate 5 in Salem are closed at the D Street overpass “for a law enforcement action,” according to a flash alert by the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The alert came through at 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Traffic is being detoured at Market Street and Mission Street.

“Travelers should avoid the area, use an alternative route or expect delays,” the release states.

No further information is available at this time.

