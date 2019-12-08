denmark-travel

Tourists are shown taking photos from a Canal Tour at the site of The Little Memaid statue, at the Langelinie Quay, in Copenhagen, Denmark. The Corvallis-Benton Coiunty Public Library will host a presentation on lessons of traveling abroad on Wednesday.

 Tariq Mikkel Khan, Associated Press file

The Corvallis Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (CAMPO) is hosting a public forum on international transportation approaches at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.

A presentation on lessons learned from travel in Denmark and the Netherlands will be followed by discussion at 7 p.m.

