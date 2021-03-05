'Institutional betrayal': Law firm faults OSU's Alexander for Title IX issues at LSU

Last November, USA Today published a detailed report of LSU’s mishandling of sexual assault complaints against students, including top athletes. In that investigation, it was reported that at least seven LSU officials had direct knowledge that former LSU football star Drake Davis was physically abusing his girlfriend.

Husch Blackwell found Alexander was presented with information regarding Davis hitting his then-partner. Husch Blackwell found Alexander did not initiate any Title IX investigation into the incident, nor into Verge Ausberry, executive deputy athletic director and executive director of external relations, who had failed to report the incident to the proper Title IX personnel.

The report states: “It bears noting that the disclosure of these texts in the November 2020 USA Today article was not a surprise to LSU. The East Baton Rouge District Attorney specifically shared the texts and other information regarding the Davis criminal case with former President Alexander and then University General Counsel Tom Skinner in November 2018. The texts and other information were shared in meetings between the leadership of the University, LSUPD, and personnel from the District Attorney’s office tasked with investigating the Davis case.”

Alexander told Husch Blackwell the university acted as soon as it learned about the case against Davis.