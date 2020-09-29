Indianapolis man charged with Albany sex crimes

An Indianapolis, Indiana, man has been charged with first-degree sex abuse and first-degree unlawful sexual penetration in Linn County Circuit Court.
Ronald Clifford Miller, 50, was arraigned on an indictment on Sept. 23.
The crimes allegedly occurred in 2012, and two girls — one under the age of 12 and one under the age of 14 — are the victims listed on court paperwork.
Judge Rachel Kittson-MaQatish set Miller’s bail at $500,000, and the next hearing in the case was scheduled for Oct. 12.
The Albany Police Department investigated the case, and a secret indictment was filed back in May 2019.
Miller’s court appointed defense attorney, Arnold Poole, did not return a phone call seeking comment for this article.
Keith Stein is the prosecutor handling the case.
