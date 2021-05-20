 Skip to main content

Independence man sentenced to prison in Linn County child porn case
Independence man sentenced to prison in Linn County child porn case

  • Updated
An Independence man was sentenced to nearly three years in prison on child pornography charges in Linn County Circuit Court last week.

Alan Clifford Hawkins, 74, pleaded no contest to three counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse. He was sentenced to 35 months in prison by Judge David Delsman.

Eight other counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse were dismissed at his sentencing on May 14.

The crimes reportedly occurred between May 2020 and January. According to court paperwork, the Corvallis Police Department investigated the case.

Hawkins’ defense attorney Tim Felling did not return a phone call seeking comment.

Alan Hawkins

