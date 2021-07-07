Independence Day display

Albany resident Joe Eddings parked his 1929 Model A Ford at the Walmart parking lot in Lebanon while the sun was still shining Sunday evening.

“I’ve been wanting to see fireworks for the last 10 years. I’ve never taken the time,” Eddings said. “I got here early so I could get a good parking space.”

An hour later, a good parking spot was much harder to find in south Lebanon as cars packed the lots at Walmart, Walgreens, and the Oregon State Credit Union, as well as any open fields in the area.

The audience was rewarded with a nearly half-hour display that was organized by the Lebanon Strawberry Festival Association and put on by Western Display Fireworks of Canby.

“Western Display did awesome. They make it easy for us,” said Cindy Kerby, chairperson of the Strawberry Festival Association. “We work with them and they help us get all the permits we need and everything.”

In the past, guests have been able to pay to park at Cheadle Lake Park to watch the display. That was not offered this year and Kerby said it has not yet been determined how that will be handled in the future.