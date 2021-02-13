Ice storms, damaged trees cause thousands to lose power in mid-valley

Lt. Craig Vogt with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said there were road hazards all over the county but said road crews and utility providers were working throughout the county to remove hazards and restore power. Vogt also said he had yet to hear about any serious property damage or injuries in the area. Some traffic signals still were out in the Albany area as late as Saturday afternoon.

Adam Miller, deputy with the Benton County Sheriff's Office said there was one accident on Highway 20 near Blodgett. The accident involved a single vehicle and the driver suffered minor injuries.

Approximately 7,500 Pacific Power customers in Linn County and Benton County were without power late Saturday afternoon, Pacific Power officials. More than 3,000 Consumers Power customers in the area were also without power.

Polk County, Marion County and Clackamas County were hit harder with outages, with more than 200,000 customers in the three counties without power by late Saturday. Most of those are Portland General Electric customers, which has a much larger customer base in the area.

By mid-day Saturday, more than 1,200 PGE power lines were down, a spokesman said.