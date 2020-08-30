 Skip to main content
I-5 pedestrian death in Albany remains under investigation
  Updated
Oregon State Police Logo

The Oregon State Police is continuing to investigate a pedestrian’s death that occurred on Interstate 5 in Albany on Wednesday, but is not releasing the name of the person who was killed because he was a juvenile, according to an agency spokesman.

No other information about the case was available because the matter remains under investigation, the spokesman added.

The fatal crash occurred shortly before 5 a.m. on Wednesday just south of Highway 20. A Ford F-350 pickup was headed northbound in the left lane when the pedestrian ran into the path of the vehicle. The driver was unable to avoid hitting the male, according to an OSP news release.

