Hundreds gather in Linn County for 20th anniversary of 9/11

Around 400 people gathered outside the Linn County Courthouse Saturday at 8:46 a.m. to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States.
On that day, terrorists hijacked multiple planes and crashed them into the World Trade Center towers and the Pentagon. Passengers on board United Airlines Flight 93 fought against their hijackers and the plane crashed into a farm field in Pennsylvania.
The start time of the annual memorial corresponded with the time the first plane hit the North tower of the World Trade Center.
The American Legion Post 10 in Albany put on the event, which included multiple speakers from the local community and beyond. American Legion Post 10 Commander David Solomon shared his experience as a first responder on 9/11 and the impact the events of that day have had 20 years later.
He was working on an ambulance in New York City at the time and the memories of death and destruction are embedded into his mind as he lost friends and colleagues that day. He took a moment to recognize the local law enforcement and first responders in attendance on Saturday.
“Now it seems people are forgetting (about 9/11),” Solomon said. “The people that you see in the back (today), those responders are the greatest people in the world. You have to be able to do what they do. They run into burning buildings, they run into car accidents.”
During the attacks, 2,977 people were killed ranging from ages 2 to 85. The lives lost included firefighters, police officers, EMTs and civilians. Solomon said he attended more than 50 funerals following the attacks.
City of Albany Mayor Alex Johnson II also shared his memories of 9/11. As a veteran of the United States Navy, Johnson said he initially had a reaction of anger. He wanted to hurt those who had hurt America, as he had been trained to do in the Navy.
But on Saturday, he asked for forgiveness for those thoughts of vengeance and instead focused on what that day did for the country as a whole and what the community can do today.
“Today is the 20th anniversary of September 11, 2001,” Johnson said. “I humbly ask that our city — the City of Albany, Oregon — remain true to that solemn promise to never forget.”
Other speakers included Albany Police Chief Marcia Harnden and retired New York City firefighter Joseph Jeffsharp.
This year, the event included a U.S. Air Force fly over with fighter jets. There was also live music, presentation of colors, and firing of honors.
One of the more emotional moments of the memorial happened during the tribute to the victims of the attacks. Wreaths were brought to the front to honor those who lost their lives during the events of Sept. 11, 2001.
During the tribute, two local women were honored as gold star parents, meaning their child died while serving in the military. Tangent resident Terri Thorpe said her son, Tyler, wanted to enlist in the military following 9/11. He joined the Marines and served in Iraq.
“9/11 changed our lives,” Thorpe said. “Our son enlisted in the Marines after that. I am here today to let the world know that we haven’t forgotten. … It’s good to remember.”
The other gold star mother is Janice Sue Page. Her son, Sgt. Joshua Brennan, was killed in 2007 in Afghanistan. Like Thorpe, Page said her son wanted to join the military because of 9/11 and enlisted in the army in 2003. During his service, he was captured by the Taliban, saved and ultimately died during Operation Rock Avalanche.
Although not originally from Linn County, Page retired to Philomath. This was her first time participating in the memorial.
“With the commemoration of all of the 9/11 victims … it pulls at my heart strings,” Page said. “It was an honor to place the wreath today in memory of all of the victims.”
The big message audience members were left with was to never forget what happened 20 years ago. With many children in attendance, Albany Police Chief Marcia Harnden is hopeful the events of that day will continue to be talked about.
“You don’t see what we see (from the stage),” Harnden said. “We see hundreds of people here. People that were alive and experienced what happened in 2001. Parents who brought their kids here to learn, I applaud you because they need to know it.”
