Hundreds gather in Lebanon for Black Lives Matter demonstration

“A lot of people in this town don’t believe that racism exists here,” said Lebanon resident Jesseca Wolter.

The small mid-valley town is no stranger to the nationwide resurgence of Black Lives Matter protests following the May 25 death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

Wolter, joined by fellow Lebanon residents Micah-Lyn Borden, Jack Bauer, Karissa Doyle and Elati Bourgeois, arranged a march from Century Park to Academy Square on Sunday to give their community’s voices a chance to join the call for racial justice.

“Our town has profound roots in systemic and institutionalized racism,” Doyle said. “I will never understand the turmoil of being in (a black person’s) skin.”

Doyle, who is white, criticized non-black people — including herself — for “having their eyes open but not seeing and listening but never hearing” when it comes to racial equality.

Borden said the police in town haven’t had a track record of brutality that she knows of, but she’s still concerned that “no one’s brought attention to racism here.” She wants her young black son to be safe and be able to trust the police when he grows up.

It’s reasons like that, Doyle said, that make staying neutral during this civil rights movement is akin to having a leaky roof but not fixing it just because the water isn’t dripping directly onto you.

The protest drew a crowd in excess of 300 people. At the Academy Square gazebo, numerous speakers took the stage to share their experiences with or as people of color.