How to see the Wall of Honor exhibit at Albany City Hall

More than 6,500 military service members who gave the last full measure of devotion in Iraq and Afghanistan are enshrined on the Wall of Honor, a mobile memorial that is on display at Albany City Hall during the week of Veterans Day.

The wall is a powerful visual tribute composed of panels listing those who fell to enemy action since Desert Storm in 1991. The fallen represent every branch of military service, every state and several American territories. A photo and brief biography accompanies each name on the wall.

Among the additional displays with the wall there is a memorial dedicated to the 13 service members who were killed in August in Kabul during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Debbie Modesitt, secretary for Vets Helping Vets HQ, has traveled with the wall for around six years. She said the modular design makes for easier setup in different places. Modesitt has been to a number of Oregon locations with it as well as the recent deployment to Oswego, Illinois. Veterans there found the wall online and asked to display it at their city hall.

“I’ve never seen it set up the same way twice,” she said.

Modesitt, whose late husband was a Korean War veteran, said when people see it put together, the wall has a staggering effect, leaving them stunned by the sacrifices of the past three decades. Once she saw a mother explain the wars to her young son before showing him his father’s entry on the wall. It was heart-wrenching, leaving Modesitt in tears.

“People need to know the losses that we’ve had,” Modesitt said. “And this is a good way of doing it.”

Dave Perry has been the Wall of Honor historian for Vets Helping Vets HQ for around 10 years. He carries a binder full of information about some of those who appear on the wall, but Perry seems to know the story behind every life lost. A Vietnam War Navy veteran, he navigates the panels more like a caretaker than a historian, pointing out lost brothers and sisters as he goes.

Perry has seen the Wall of Honor’s impact firsthand many times. Those who are grieving loss, even decades later, can be broken down to the raw emotional level, sometimes physically crumpling at the sight of their loved one’s name. The Department of Veterans Affairs will often send a counselor along when the Wall is on display.

There is a phrase among military members: some gave all and all gave some. It’s a nod to the fallen but also to the sacrifices of all those who serve. Perry said every veteran changes — some a little, some a lot — but they all give up a piece of themselves through military service.

“It helps those people who are not veterans understand that these men and women were prepared to go up front,” Perry said, noting a quotation that says a soldier fights not because of what is in front of him but for the love of what is behind him.

“And for those who don’t have military backgrounds or family members, they can kind of peek behind the veterans’ curtain,” Perry said.

The Wall of Honor is important for veterans to see on display, Perry said. It presents the opportunity to begin a healing process, not just for veterans of recent wars, but for all those who wore the uniform – regardless of when or where or how they served.

“There’s an uncanny brotherhood among veterans,” Perry said. “Whether you served in combat or not, there is an understanding – veterans will talk to veterans.”

Faces of the Fallen becomes the Wall of Honor

Formerly known as Faces of the Fallen, the wall was initially created in 2003 by Milwaukie High School student Alicia Tallman as a senior project. Her sister, Kelly Tallman, later assumed responsibility for updating the display. It began with 24 panels, each measuring around 7 feet tall and 3 feet wide.

Faces of the Fallen first came to Albany as part of the Freedom Fest celebration a decade ago. Set in the Heritage Mall from late October through the week of Veterans Day. This continued until 2014, when Vets Helping Vets HQ was asked to take over the display.

Faces of the Fallen had only been current through 2010. In the transformation to the Wall of Honor, the panels were reprinted and a new format was created. There are now around three dozen panels with 104 names on each side, including panels explaining the history of the wars and highlighting sponsors.

A local graphic arts company helped with the new look. Arthur Meeker, owner of Xtreme Grafx, approached Vets Helping Vets HQ in 2014 proposing to put the data on new panels before the next showing. Thousands of hours were devoted to reformatting the design. The fallen from Desert Storm and Desert Shield were added in 2017.

The Wall of Honor is updated annually and represents a continuous tribute to the fallen. For more information, including how to have the wall displayed in your area, contact Vets Helping Vets HQ as 541-791-4357 or at vhvhqthebunker@gmail.com

On the Wall

Fallen local service members who appear on the Wall of Honor:

Corvallis – Army Spc. Joseph Blickenstaff, 23 – Dec. 8, 2003 (Iraq)

Unit: 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, Fort Lewis, Washington

Death: Killed when his armored personnel carrier rolled into a canal after an embankment collapsed in Ad Duluiyah.

Brownsville – Army Sgt. Travis Moothart, 23 – Jan. 27, 2004 (Iraq)

Unit: Company B, 1st Engineer Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division (Mech.), Fort Riley, Kansas.

Death: Killed when an improvised explosive device exploded next to his convoy in Khalidiyah.

Lebanon – National Guard Staff Sgt. Kevin. D. Davis, 40 – April 8, 2005 (Iraq)

Unit: G Troop, 82nd Cavalry, Oregon Army National Guard, Redmond, Oregon.

Death: Died of injuries sustained when an improvised explosive device detonated near his Humvee in Hawijah.

Tangent – Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Tyler Troyer, 21 – Nov. 19, 2005 (Iraq)

Unit: 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, II Marine Expeditionary Force, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

Death: Died of wounds sustained from small-arms fire while he was conducting combat operations against enemy forces in Karmah.

Corvallis – Army Sgt. Sean P. Fennerty, 25 – Jan. 20, 2007 (Iraq)

Unit: 3rd Battalion, 509th Infantry (Airborne), 4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, Fort Richardson, Alaska.

Death: Died of wounds sustained when an improvised explosive device detonated near his Humvee in Karmah.

Albany – Army Sgt. Mikeal W. Miller, 22 – Jan. 27, 2008 (Iraq)

Unit: 3rd Squadron, 61st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, Fort Carson, Colorado.

Death: Died of wounds sustained when the vehicle he was in encountered an improvised explosive device.

Albany – Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Joseph E. Rodewald – Oct. 13, 2010 (Afghanistan)

Unit: 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force, Camp Pendleton, California.

Death: Died while conducting combat operations in Helmand Province.

Mill City – Army Spc. Nickolas S. Welch – Aug. 6, 2013 (Afghanistan)

Unit: 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, Fort Stewart, Georgia.

Death: Died from injuries sustained when enemy forces attacked his unit with an improvised explosive device in Soltan Kheyl, Wardak Province.

Philomath – Army Pfc. Cody J. Patterson – Oct. 6, 2013 (Afghanistan)

Unit: 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, Fort Benning, Georgia

Death: Died when his unit was attacked with a makeshift bomb in Zhari District.

Cody Mann covers the cities of Albany and Lebanon. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net.

