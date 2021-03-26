How to get a vaccine in Linn and Benton counties

Both clinics have been vaccinating about 2,000 people per day, though that number is expected to increase as Oregon’s inventory expands and more doses are delivered to counties across the state. As that happens, both clinics may see expanded hours or added days of operation.

However, just when those extra dose allotments will become the norm appears fuzzy.

“OHA has kind of walked back a little bit on their assuredness on when that surge is coming,” said Benton County public information officer Alyssa Rash. “Originally, they promised (more doses) in the next week, now it sounds like it could be two or three weeks.”

Depending on which vaccine is administered, residents will have to wait different lengths of time for their second dose. For the Pfizer vaccine, a follow-up appointment will be scheduled three weeks later, while the Moderna vaccine requires four weeks. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one dose and currently accounts for the smallest portion of Oregon’s vaccine inventory.