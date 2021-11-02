How the mid-Willamette Valley voted

Here’s a look at early results from Tuesday’s election in Linn and Benton counties
Linn County
Voter turnout: 28.74%
Linn County law enforcement levy
Yes: 16,935 (61.71%)
No: 10,507 (38.29%)
*Mill City cannabis sales and production
Yes: 337 (56.26%)
No: 262 (43.74%)
*Stayton Rural Fire Protection District property tax
Yes: 1,293
No: 1,157
*Includes votes from Marion County
Benton County
Voter turnout: 33.61%
Corvallis filling City Council vacancies
Yes: 6,243 (60.13%)
No: 4,140 (39.87%)
Corvallis filling vacant city manager process
Yes: 6,796 (66.46%)
No: 3,430 (33.54%)