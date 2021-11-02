 Skip to main content

How the mid-Willamette Valley voted
How the mid-Willamette Valley voted

Benton County Election 03 STOCK vote

A ballot is dropped off at the Benton County Courthouse in this Nov. 2020 file photo.

 Andy Cripe Mid-Valley Media

Here’s a look at early results from Tuesday’s election in Linn and Benton counties 

Linn County

Voter turnout: 28.74%

Linn County law enforcement levy

Yes: 16,935 (61.71%)

No: 10,507 (38.29%)

*Mill City cannabis sales and production

Yes: 337 (56.26%)

No: 262 (43.74%)

*Stayton Rural Fire Protection District property tax

Yes: 1,293

No: 1,157

*Includes votes from Marion County

Benton County

Voter turnout: 33.61%

Corvallis filling City Council vacancies

Yes: 6,243 (60.13%)

No: 4,140 (39.87%)

Corvallis filling vacant city manager process

Yes: 6,796 (66.46%)

No: 3,430 (33.54%)

Corvallis charter remove gender specific pronouns

Yes: 7,055 (67.56%)

No: 3,387 (32.44%)

North Albany Rural Fire Protection District tax levy

Yes: 394 (83.12%)

No: 80 (16.88%)

McDonald Forest Estates Road District tax levy

Yes: 45 (93.75%)

No: 3 (6.25%)

