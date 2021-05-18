How the mid-Willamette Valley voted

Here’s a look at selected contested races in Linn and Benton counties:
Benton County turnout – 33.77%
Linn County turnout – 17.60%
Results released shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday:
Benton County public health and safety levy
Yes – 13,671
No – 5,369
Greater Albany Public Schools Zone 1
Brad Wilson – 5,308
Frank Bricker – 2,934
Clarice Law – 2,187
Greater Albany Public Schools Zone 2
Roger Nyquist – 6,570
Willard Sheppy – 4,439
Greater Albany Public Schools At Large No. 2
Pete Morse – 5,769
Denee Newton-Vasquez – 2,822
Alison Ecker – 1,988
Corvallis School District Position 1
Sami Al-Abdrabbuh – 9,454
Bryce Cleary – 4,398
Corvallis School District Position 4
Luhui Whitebear – 9,545
Richard Arnold – 4,023
Corvallis School District Position 5
Shauna Tominey – 8,202
Ginger Schudel Larcom – 3,397
Rachelle Spindler – 1,751
Corvallis School District Position 6
Vince Adams – 9,036
Tim Euhus – 4,407
Lebanon Community School District Zone 5
Nichole Piland –1,276
Todd Gestrin – 1,250
Philomath School District Position 3
Joe Dealy – 753
Abigail Kurfman – 466
Brittany Kennedy – 416
Philomath School District Position 4
Erin Gudge – 871
Joey McGlinchy – 659
Sweet Home School District Zone 8 (at large)
James Gourley – 603
Elizabeth Ruck – 395
Dale Keene – 364
Mill City Rural Fire Protection District Levy
Yes – 285
No – 72
Lyons-Mehama Water District Levy
Yes – 213
No – 183
Central Linn School District Zone 4
Suzanne Parker – 529
Jennifer Duringer – 434
Central Linn School District Zone 6
Kirt Glenn – 647
Rebekah Schneiter – 363
Harrisburg School District Position 3
Steven McNulty – 271
Eric Hill – 164
Jefferson School District Position 2
Terry Kamlade – 301
Eric Fisk – 275
Jefferson School District Position 4
Fred Sondermayer – 318
Dewey Robbins – 261
North Santiam School District Position 1
Mackenzie Strawn – 1,067
Tass Morrison – 889
North Santiam School District Position 3, Zone 2
Laura Wipper – 956
Amy McKenzie Watts – 523
Linda Rowe – 376
Scio School District
Michael Ennis – 455
Amber Doss – 278
Luke Zedwick – 154
LBCC Director Zone 5
John Sarna – 2,036
Brad Longman – 1,812
Amas Aduviri – 412
LBCC Director Zone 6-7(A)
Joan Reukauf – 4,995
Marshall Smith – 1,404