How Oregon voted
  • Updated
Oregon State Capitol STOCK
ASSOCIATED PRESS, FILE

Updated 11:45 p.m., state turnout at 80.29%

President and Vice President

Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris (D) – 1,179,159

Donald Trump and Michael Pence (R) – 794,498

Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy (Spike) Cohen (L) – 30,733

Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker (PG) –9,177

Dario Hunter and Dawn Neptune Adams (P) – 3,903

U.S. Senate

Jeff Merkley (D, I, WF) – 1,164,762

Jo Rae Perkins (R) – 759,789

Ibrahim Taher (PG, P) – 32,949

Gary Dye (L) – 32,845

U.S. Rep., 4th District

Peter DeFazio (D, I, WF) – 228,140

Alek Skarlatos (R) – 195,837

Daniel Hoffay (PG) – 8,860

U.S. Rep. 5th District

Kurt Schrader (D) – 186,439

Amy Ryan Courser (R) – 144,196

Matthew James Rix (L) – 7,943

Benton County Commissioner No. 2*

Xan Augerot (D) – 28,781

Tom Cordier (R) – 15,193

Mike Beilstein (PG, P) – 4,842

*First choice votes only

Benton County Commissioner No. 3*

Nancy Wyse (D) – 31,006

John E. Sarna (R) – 15,515

Cody Serdar (L) – 2,031

*First choice votes only

Linn County Commissioner No. 3

Sherrie Sprenger (R) – 43,861

Scott Bruslind (D) – 17,697

Gary Sullivan (I) – 3,951

Christopher Wade (L) – 1,478

State Senate 12th District

Brian Boquist (R, I) – 37,476

Bernadette Hansen (D) – 27,876

Oregon Rep. 11th District

Marty Wilde (D) – 18,782

Katie Boshart Glaser (R) – 17,037

Oregon Rep. 15th District

Shelly Boshart Davis (R) – 22,803

Miriam Cummins (D, WF) – 15,263

Oregon Rep. 16th District

Dan Rayfield (Democrat, WF) – 25,477

Jason Hughes (R) – 7,974

Oregon Rep. 17th District

Jami Cate (R) – 23,775

Paige Hook (D) – 10,054

Timothy Dehne (PG) – 590

State Rep. 23rd District

Mike Nearman (R) – 19,500

Sean Scorvo (D) – 12,154

Alex Polikoff (PG, P) – 1,431

Scott Clawson (L) – 746

Oregon Measure 107: Amend campaign finance

Yes – 1,532,917

No – 465,561

Oregon Measure 108: Tobacco and nicotine tax

Yes – 1,341,501

No – 680,757

Oregon Measure 109: Legalize psilocybin

Yes – 1,091,661

No – 860,887

Oregon Measure 110: Addiction recovery centers

Yes – 1,155,342

No – 812,089

Linn County Law Enforcement Levy

Yes – 25,072

No – 42,312

Sweet Home Police Levy

Yes – 3,482

No – 1,271

Sweet Home Library Levy

Yes – 3,408

No – 1,271

Lyons Charter Amendments

Yes – 458

No – 226

Alsea School Levy

Yes – 299

No – 285

Philomath mayor and council qualifications

Yes – 2,110

No – 717

Secretary of State

Shemia Fagan (D, WF) – 1,019,118

Kim Thatcher (R, I) – 820,961

Nathalie Paravicini (PG, P) – 67,055

Kyle Markley (L) – 49,831

State Treasurer

Tobias Read (D, WF) – 1,037,025

Jeff Gudman (R) – 781,949

Chris Henry (I, P, PG) – 81,208

Michael Marsh (C) – 40,933

Attorney General

Ellen Rosenblum (D, I, WF) – 1,119,303

Michael Cross (R) – 779,921

Lars Hedbor (L) – 40,171

Albany mayor

Alex Johnson II – 13,388

Sharon Konopa – 13,149

Albany City Council Ward 1

Matilda Novak – 4,581

Keith Kolkow – 3,956

Sean Knowles – 1,023

Albany City Council Ward 2

Ray Kopczynski – 2,828

Amanda Dant – 2,711

Albany City Council Ward 3

Marilyn Smith – 4,698

Jessica Brenneman – 3,805

Corvallis City Council Ward 7

Paul Shaffer – 2,264

Nic Bowman – 987

Lebanon City Council Ward 1

Wayne Dykstra – 871

Zach Beck – 822

Sweet Home City Council (four seats available)

Angelita Sanchez – 1,967

Dave Trask – 1,942

Lisa Gourley – 1,859

Dylan Richards – 1,735

Courtney Nash – 1,384

David Lowman – 1,310

James Goble – 1,183

Theo White – 828

George Yeager – 512

Philomath mayor

Chas Jones – 1,403

Doug Edmonds – 1,354

Philomath City Council (six seats available)

Teresa Nielson – 1,548

Ruth Causey – 1,543

Catherine Biscoe 1,470

Matt Lehman – 1,389

Jessica Andrade – 1,342

David Low – 1,273

Peggy Yoder – 1,193

Joey McGlinchy – 1,173

Thomas Sullivan – 995

Lawrence Johnson – 963

Jason Richards – 781

Matthew Thomas – 470

Monroe Mayor

Daniel Sheets – 193

Floyd Billings – 120

Monroe City Council (three seats available)

Nicholas Ritch – 198

Katherine Larkin – 197

Lisa Lindner – 191

Clifford Frank Thayer – 137

Sodaville City Council (two seats available)

Jeffery Hensley – 89

Adina Olivares – 86

Anthony Morelos – 58

Tangent Mayor

Loel Trulove – 356

David Kingsberry – 173

Waterloo City Council (three seats available)

Kevin Faulk – 72

Adam Beskow – 68

Susie Foster – 66

Allen Shearer – 55

Political parties key

D - Democrat

R – Republican

C – Constitution

I – Independent

L – Libertarian

PG – Pacific Green

P – Progressive

WF – Working Families

