How Oregon voted

Updated 11:45 p.m., state turnout at 80.29%
President and Vice President
Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris (D) – 1,179,159
Donald Trump and Michael Pence (R) – 794,498
Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy (Spike) Cohen (L) – 30,733
Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker (PG) –9,177
Dario Hunter and Dawn Neptune Adams (P) – 3,903
U.S. Senate
Jeff Merkley (D, I, WF) – 1,164,762
Jo Rae Perkins (R) – 759,789
Ibrahim Taher (PG, P) – 32,949
Gary Dye (L) – 32,845
U.S. Rep., 4th District
Peter DeFazio (D, I, WF) – 228,140
Alek Skarlatos (R) – 195,837
Daniel Hoffay (PG) – 8,860
U.S. Rep. 5th District
Kurt Schrader (D) – 186,439
Amy Ryan Courser (R) – 144,196
Matthew James Rix (L) – 7,943
Benton County Commissioner No. 2*
Xan Augerot (D) – 28,781
Tom Cordier (R) – 15,193
Mike Beilstein (PG, P) – 4,842
*First choice votes only
Benton County Commissioner No. 3*
Nancy Wyse (D) – 31,006
John E. Sarna (R) – 15,515
Cody Serdar (L) – 2,031
*First choice votes only
Linn County Commissioner No. 3
Sherrie Sprenger (R) – 43,861
Scott Bruslind (D) – 17,697
Gary Sullivan (I) – 3,951
Christopher Wade (L) – 1,478
State Senate 12th District
Brian Boquist (R, I) – 37,476
Bernadette Hansen (D) – 27,876
Oregon Rep. 11th District
Marty Wilde (D) – 18,782
Katie Boshart Glaser (R) – 17,037
Oregon Rep. 15th District
Shelly Boshart Davis (R) – 22,803
Miriam Cummins (D, WF) – 15,263
Oregon Rep. 16th District
Dan Rayfield (Democrat, WF) – 25,477
Jason Hughes (R) – 7,974
Oregon Rep. 17th District
Jami Cate (R) – 23,775
Paige Hook (D) – 10,054
Timothy Dehne (PG) – 590
State Rep. 23rd District
Mike Nearman (R) – 19,500
Sean Scorvo (D) – 12,154
Alex Polikoff (PG, P) – 1,431
Scott Clawson (L) – 746
Oregon Measure 107: Amend campaign finance
Yes – 1,532,917
No – 465,561
Oregon Measure 108: Tobacco and nicotine tax
Yes – 1,341,501
No – 680,757
Oregon Measure 109: Legalize psilocybin
Yes – 1,091,661
No – 860,887
Oregon Measure 110: Addiction recovery centers
Yes – 1,155,342
No – 812,089
Linn County Law Enforcement Levy
Yes – 25,072
No – 42,312
Sweet Home Police Levy
Yes – 3,482
No – 1,271
Sweet Home Library Levy
Yes – 3,408
No – 1,271
Lyons Charter Amendments
Yes – 458
No – 226
Alsea School Levy
Yes – 299
No – 285
Philomath mayor and council qualifications
Yes – 2,110
No – 717
Secretary of State
Shemia Fagan (D, WF) – 1,019,118
Kim Thatcher (R, I) – 820,961
Nathalie Paravicini (PG, P) – 67,055
Kyle Markley (L) – 49,831
State Treasurer
Tobias Read (D, WF) – 1,037,025
Jeff Gudman (R) – 781,949
Chris Henry (I, P, PG) – 81,208
Michael Marsh (C) – 40,933
Attorney General
Ellen Rosenblum (D, I, WF) – 1,119,303
Michael Cross (R) – 779,921
Lars Hedbor (L) – 40,171
Albany mayor
Alex Johnson II – 13,388
Sharon Konopa – 13,149
Albany City Council Ward 1
Matilda Novak – 4,581
Keith Kolkow – 3,956
Sean Knowles – 1,023
Albany City Council Ward 2
Ray Kopczynski – 2,828
Amanda Dant – 2,711
Albany City Council Ward 3
Marilyn Smith – 4,698
Jessica Brenneman – 3,805
Corvallis City Council Ward 7
Paul Shaffer – 2,264
Nic Bowman – 987
Lebanon City Council Ward 1
Wayne Dykstra – 871
Zach Beck – 822
Sweet Home City Council (four seats available)
Angelita Sanchez – 1,967
Dave Trask – 1,942
Lisa Gourley – 1,859
Dylan Richards – 1,735
Courtney Nash – 1,384
David Lowman – 1,310
James Goble – 1,183
Theo White – 828
George Yeager – 512
Philomath mayor
Chas Jones – 1,403
Doug Edmonds – 1,354
Philomath City Council (six seats available)
Teresa Nielson – 1,548
Ruth Causey – 1,543
Catherine Biscoe 1,470
Matt Lehman – 1,389
Jessica Andrade – 1,342
David Low – 1,273
Peggy Yoder – 1,193
Joey McGlinchy – 1,173
Thomas Sullivan – 995
Lawrence Johnson – 963
Jason Richards – 781
Matthew Thomas – 470
Monroe Mayor
Daniel Sheets – 193
Floyd Billings – 120
Monroe City Council (three seats available)
Nicholas Ritch – 198
Katherine Larkin – 197
Lisa Lindner – 191
Clifford Frank Thayer – 137
Sodaville City Council (two seats available)
Jeffery Hensley – 89
Adina Olivares – 86
Anthony Morelos – 58
Tangent Mayor
Loel Trulove – 356
David Kingsberry – 173
Waterloo City Council (three seats available)
Kevin Faulk – 72
Adam Beskow – 68
Susie Foster – 66
Allen Shearer – 55
Political parties key
D - Democrat
R – Republican
C – Constitution
I – Independent
L – Libertarian
PG – Pacific Green
P – Progressive
WF – Working Families
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.