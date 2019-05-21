Results of selected contested races, as of 9:45 p.m. Tuesday
22-440, Jefferson Rural Fire Protection District bond levy
*Combined results with Linn and Marion counties
Yes; 749
No; 605
22-178, Santiam Canyon School District measure
*Combined results with Linn and Marion counties
Yes; 517
No; 444
24-439, Idanha-Detroit Rural Fire Protection District measure
*Combined results with Linn and Marion counties
Yes; 58
No; 33
Greater Albany Public Schools Board
Director, zone 3
Michael Thomson; 2,705
Lyle Utt; 1,221
Director, at-large position 1
Jim Jansen; 1,450
Eric Aguinaga; 1,449
Miriam Cummins; 1,188
Central Linn School District Board
Director, zone 1
Randell L. Smith; 376
Carie Simon; 212
Linn-Benton-Lincoln ESD
Director, zone 6
Miriam G. Cummins; 1,799
Amber Aguinaga; 1,322
Jefferson School District Board
*Combined results with Linn and Marion counties
Position 1
Kaye H. Jones; 387
Sharron Rea; 358
Position 3
Melissa R. LaCrosse; 435
Luv J. Paresa; 332
Grand Prairie Water Control District
Director, position 7
Leonard D. Gerig; 344
Scott M. Nieman; 257
North Santiam School District
Position 2, zone 2
*Combined results with Linn and Marion counties
Erin Cramer; 899
Coral Ford; 855
Lebanon Aquatic District
Director, position 2
Mark McAllister; 1,309
Christopher Walsh; 624
