Results of selected contested races, as of 9:45 p.m. Tuesday

22-440, Jefferson Rural Fire Protection District bond levy

*Combined results with Linn and Marion counties

Yes; 749

No; 605

22-178, Santiam Canyon School District measure

*Combined results with Linn and Marion counties

Yes; 517

No; 444

24-439, Idanha-Detroit Rural Fire Protection District measure

*Combined results with Linn and Marion counties

Yes; 58

No; 33

Greater Albany Public Schools Board

Director, zone 3

Michael Thomson; 2,705

Lyle Utt; 1,221

Director, at-large position 1

Jim Jansen; 1,450

Eric Aguinaga; 1,449

Miriam Cummins; 1,188

Central Linn School District Board

Director, zone 1

Randell L. Smith; 376

Carie Simon; 212

Linn-Benton-Lincoln ESD

Director, zone 6

Miriam G. Cummins; 1,799

Amber Aguinaga; 1,322

Jefferson School District Board

*Combined results with Linn and Marion counties

Position 1

Kaye H. Jones; 387

Sharron Rea; 358

Position 3

Melissa R. LaCrosse; 435

Luv J. Paresa; 332

Grand Prairie Water Control District

Director, position 7

Leonard D. Gerig; 344

Scott M. Nieman; 257

North Santiam School District

Position 2, zone 2

*Combined results with Linn and Marion counties

Erin Cramer; 899

Coral Ford; 855

Lebanon Aquatic District

Director, position 2

Mark McAllister; 1,309

Christopher Walsh; 624

