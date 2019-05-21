STOCK PIX Benton County Courthouse

Results of selected contested races, as of 8 p.m. Tuesday

City of Corvallis

2-123, City Livability Services Local Option Levy

Yes; 7,657

No; 2,949

Country Estates Road District

2-122, Five Year Local Option Tax Levy for Operations

Yes; 84

No; 16

Philomath School Board

Director, position 2

Anton (Andy) Grube; 1,335

Joe Marcotte; 676

Director, position 5

Karen Skinkis; 805

Troy Muir; 772

Dolly Victorine; 463

Monroe School Board

Director, zone 1

Sarah Fay; 254

Donnie Vroman; 94

Greater Albany Public Schools Board

Director, zone 3

Michael Thomson; 931

Lyle Utt; 322

Director, at-large position 1

Eric Aguinaga; 811

Miriam Cummins; 321

Jim Jansen; 208

