Results of selected contested races, as of 8 p.m. Tuesday
City of Corvallis
2-123, City Livability Services Local Option Levy
Yes; 7,657
No; 2,949
Country Estates Road District
2-122, Five Year Local Option Tax Levy for Operations
Yes; 84
No; 16
Philomath School Board
Director, position 2
Anton (Andy) Grube; 1,335
Joe Marcotte; 676
Director, position 5
Karen Skinkis; 805
Troy Muir; 772
Dolly Victorine; 463
Monroe School Board
Director, zone 1
Sarah Fay; 254
Donnie Vroman; 94
Greater Albany Public Schools Board
Director, zone 3
Michael Thomson; 931
Lyle Utt; 322
Director, at-large position 1
Eric Aguinaga; 811
Miriam Cummins; 321
Jim Jansen; 208
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.