House District 17 race

Lebanon farmer Jami Cate has built a commanding lead in the race to represent House District 17 in the Oregon House of Representatives.

Cate, a Republican, was leading Democrat Paige Hook of Stayton and Pacific Green candidate Timothy Dehne of Scio in early unofficial results released shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Cate received a total of 23,736 votes, with Hook receiving 10,037 votes and Dehne 588 votes.

Cate was dominating the vote in both Linn and Marion counties. She was up by more than 11,000 votes in Linn County and by more than 2,500 votes in Marion.

There are still an undetermined number of ballots remaining to be counted, and the results remain unofficial until the election is certified.

Cate, 33, is a past chair of the Lebanon Strawberry Festival. She resigned from that post last fall in order to campaign in the crowded Republican primary. Cate was the victor in that six-person race, narrowly edging Sublimity’s Scott Sword, who emerged as her main rival.

“It’s a relief. It’s been a long process, definitely a learning experience, and I’m excited for what is in store next,” Cate said.

The seat in District 17 came open after Republican Sherrie Sprenger decided not to seek reelection to the House and instead ran for the open seat on the Linn County Board of Commissioners.

Cate said that it was frustrating at times trying to run a campaign during a pandemic and, looking ahead, her experience as a freshman legislator may continue to be shaped by the response to COVID-19.