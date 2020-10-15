House District 17 race: Jami Cate, Timothy Dehne and Paige Hook

House District 17 will have a new representative during the next session of the Oregon Legislature.

Republican Jami Cate of Lebanon, Democrat Paige Hook of Stayton and Pacific Green candidate Timothy Dehne of Scio are vying for the seat which has been held by Sherrie Sprenger since 2008. Sprenger chose to not seek another term in the House and is running for a seat on the Linn County Board of Commissioners.

Hook, 34, acknowledges that this has historically been a Republican district, but believes the state would benefit from having more rural Democrats in the Legislature. Because Democrats control the Oregon Legislature, the best way to have a voice is to be part of that caucus, Hook said.

“We’ve been left out of conversations for many years because we can’t get into where those conversations are taking place and those decisions are being made,” Hook said. “There are a lot of rural Dems running right now. If we can get enough rural Dems elected, we’ll be able to form a rural caucus, which will really make the urban Democrats have to start listening to us.”

Cate, 33, said she isn’t taking the race for granted.

“It’s the first time I’ve ran. I don’t have the established name recognition and incumbency,” Cate said.

Cate said she is running for office because it is a way to serve the community and represent the agricultural industry, of which she is a part.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to advocate for all of the different things that I had been giving my time to through volunteering, as well as my industry, from one position,” Cate said.