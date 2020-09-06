Hot, dry conditions, high winds pose fire danger for Linn, Benton counties

The National Weather Service is warning residents of the Willamette Valley and other regions of high fire danger in the coming days.

A red flag warning has been issued from 11 a.m. Monday through 8 p.m. Wednesday for the Coast Range through the foothills of the Cascades. The notice includes the communities of Alsea, Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon and Sweet Home.

Hot and dry conditions, combined with easterly winds, are expected starting Monday afternoon, peaking overnight Monday into Tuesday morning, then slowing easing through Tuesday evening. Conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. Outdoor burning is not recommended, according to the red flag warning notice.

Higher elevations near Sweet Home could be hammered by gusts of up to 60 mph, according to the National Weather Service. A high wind warning for parts of the Sweet Home area and Cascade foothills above 1,000 feet has been issued from 5 p.m. Monday to 1 p.m. Tuesday. The high wind warning notes that damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines, and widespread power outages are expected.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches, according to the high wind notice.

For the Albany-Corvallis areas, winds are expected to hit 13 to 17 mph on Monday night, with gusts of up to 29 mph, the National Weather Service predicts.

That’s followed by winds of 13 to 16 mph with gusts of up to 26 mph on Tuesday.