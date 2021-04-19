Hospitalizations rise while Oregon adds no new COVID-19 deaths for second consecutive day

Benton County reported no new COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day Monday, while Linn County added 15, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

Across Oregon, 473 new cases were reported and hospitalizations increased by 28. No new deaths were reported for the second consecutive day. While 473 is below the daily average of 682 for the past week, Monday case counts are typically lower than those for other days of the week.

The state case total is now at 175,592, and the death toll stands at 2,460.

The United States added 46,032 new cases Monday and currently sits at 31,484,148 cases since the pandemic began, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The country also added 355 new deaths, pushing the tally to 564,292 deaths in the U.S. since the pandemic began.

Benton County stayed put at 2,732 total cases since the start of the pandemic, and Linn County’s total increased to 4,175. Benton County’s total death count remains at 18, and Linn County’s stands at 63.