Hospital foundation offers medical scholarships

The Lebanon Community Hospital Foundation is now accepting applications for its scholarship programs for east Linn County students pursuing careers in health care. Scholarships are available for medical and nursing students as well as students enrolled in a Linn-Benton Community College health career program.

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Friday, April 30. Scholarship recipients will be announced by June 1.

The following scholarships are available:

• The Frank Girod, MD, Medical Scholarship for students enrolled in medical school. This scholarship is named for the late Frank Girod, MD, a primary care physician who was instrumental in the establishment of Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. Applicants must submit an application, a written statement about their goals and any community service involvement, as well as a Cost and Resource Estimate Work Sheet.