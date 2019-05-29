A dozen veterans who are currently residents, employees or volunteers at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans' Home were honored Wednesday, May 22, in a ceremony at the home.
"These veterans range from World War II to Korea right to present day, just in the last 10 years," said Mike Allegre, the quality of life coordinator at the home, who led the event. "Typically, we've done residents only, but we've found we have a lot of veterans who are volunteers who give of their time, and of course employees who give of their time as well."
Each of the veterans received a commemorative shadow box filled with the medals they earned during their years in the armed forces. Many of these awards were the originals, but when necessary, staff at the veterans home worked with the various branches of the armed forces to acquire replacement medals for those which had been lost over the years.
The receipients of the awards were:
- US Army Tec 4 Miles R. Abel. He served from 1944 to 1946 as a cryptographic technician in the Army Air Force stationed in the South Pacific. He was awarded the American Theatre Service Medal and the Asiatic Pacific Service Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal and the WWII Victory Medal.
- US Marine Cops Sgt. Robert "Robin" Barrett. From 1943 to 1945, Barrett served as a Marine Corps Paratrooper and saw action in Iwo Jima. He earned the Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal, WWII Victory Medal and the Military Occupation Service Medal.
- Army Specialist Gordon D. Foster. Foster served in logistics and supply stateside and in Europe from 1954 to 1957. He was awarded the Army Occupation of Germany Medal, a Good Conduct Medal and Cold War Service Medal.
- Air Force Master Sgt. Randy Holcomb. He was a career law enforcement airman and member of the AF Security Police from 1975 to 1995. He rose to become a senior leader as an non-commissioned officer and was twice awarded the AF Meritorious Service Medal and the AF Commendation Medal (four times), an Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, two ribbons for Overseas service, four AF Longevity Service Awards, Small Arms Marksman with rifle and pistol, five AF Good Conduct Medals and the AF Outstanding Unit Award.
- Army Cpl. Charles E. Jager served during the Korean War- era as a postal operations specialist. For his service, Cpl. Jager was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the UN Service Medal and the Korean War Service Medal with one bronze service star. Rita Jager accepted the shadow box on behalf of her late husband.
- Petty Officer 3rd Class Adam J. Minnozzi served as a metalsmith aboard three ships during WWII from 1943 to 1946 and during the Korean War from 1951 to 1952. Among the awards he received are the Asiatic Pacific Service Medal, Philippines Liberation Medal, Navy Good Conduct Medal, and the WWII Victory Medal.
- Marine Cpl. Karen D. Morrison served for three years and worked as a vehicle repair specialist attached to the 7th Engineer Support Battalion. During her service she received the Marine Corps' Good Conduct Medal and the Cold War Service Medal.
- Seaman Rosemary Nastasi served from 1984 to 1985 as an electronic equipment repair specialist. She received the Cold War Medal for her honorable service.
- Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Daniel A. Schneider served in Vietnam. A rifleman, he was wounded in combat and received a disability discharge. His military awards include the Purple Heart, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry and a Combat Action Ribbon.
- Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Randall L. Snider served from 1966 to 1968, primarily in Vietnam. He was a rifleman and communications specialist. During a combat patrol, Snider was severely wounded and was medically discharged. For his service, Snider received the Purple Heart, the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Nam Campaign Medal, and a Combat Action Ribbon.
- Army Specialist 4 David E. Spicer served from 1966 to 1969 in the Pacific Theater of Operations as a Military Police soldier and a combat veteran. He was awarded the Bronze Star, two Army Commendation Medals, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, a Combat Infantry Badge and a Parachutist Badge.
- Navy Aviation Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Chad D. Westbrook served from 2008 to 2016. He traveled the globe aboard ship and for his honorable service earned the Navy Achievement Medal, Navy 'E' Ribbon, Navy Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Medal, the Navy Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Ribbon and a Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.
After receiving his shadow box and admiring it for a moment, Minnozzi said "I didn't know I did that good."
Allegere said that in many cases, veterans are not awarded their medals in a ceremony which properly recognizes the services they have performed. Through these events at the veterans' home, the goal is to provide this long-overdue recognition.
The home has been open for about five years and this is the third event at which veterans have been honored in this way.
The awards were presented by two current members of the Armed Forces: Major Stephen Bomar, spokesman for the Oregon National Guard, and Master Sgt. John Hughel of the 142nd Fighter Wing, which is based in Portland.
