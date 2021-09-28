Homeless campers test positive for COVID in Corvallis park

Nine homeless individuals camping in Pioneer Park in Corvallis have tested positive for COVID-19.
Corvallis Parks and Recreation, Oregon Department of Transportation and Street Outreach and Response Team (SORT) officials were at the park Sept. 21 for a cleanup of illegal campsites, said SORT coordinator Maddison Bean.
“Myself and my team walked around to alert campers that Parks and Rec and ODOT had arrived, and to help people get their morning started,” Bean wrote in a letter on the incident that she sent to Corvallis Mayor Traber and the eight members of the City Council.
“As we chatted with people, multiple campers shared with us that they were not feeling well, and when asking about symptoms it became clear that many had potential COVID symptoms. I encountered one extremely upset camper on ODOT property who was trying to get moving but was obviously distraught and ill. She explained to me that she was sick, and had been for some time.”
Guy Mamac, who supervises ODOT camp cleanup crews, and Jude Geist of Parks & Rec, decided to cancel the sweeps. Benton County Health Department officials were called in, Bean wrote, and of the 14 individuals who agreed to the rapid onsite COVID-19 testing, nine came back positive.
Corvallis and ODOT officials have been posting and cleaning up illegal camps at the direction of the City Council since mid-May after community members and business interests expressed concern about livability issues.
Pioneer Park, however, is a confusing place in which to work because it includes city park property, ODOT property and Portland and Western Railroad property. The city and ODOT have been cleaning up camps. The railroad has not, although PNWR officials say they are “supportive” of the efforts of the other entities.
At times during the spring and summer cleanups the camping in Pioneer Park has been almost exclusively on railroad property.
In an email exchange Bean said that “testing was offered to anyone in the entire park area, including those on ODOT/Parks property and those on railroad property.”
No information was available on the severity of the COVID cases or if any of those who tested positive have been hospitalized.
April Holland, deputy director of the Health Department, noted that the county will not be “divulging protected health information and we would like to avoid stigmatizing our vulnerable and underserved community members.”
The county, Samaritan Health Services, social service providers and community volunteers have worked tirelessly in an effort to prevent COVID cases among the homeless.
Benton County, Holland said, “conducts extensive outreach to the houseless community, including offering COVID-19 vaccination on a regular basis. To support cases among unhoused community members, Public Health staff arranges for testing and helps coordinate additional support from community based organizations.
“Community partners assist with indoor isolation when available, while others assist with daily check-ins and meal delivery.”
Bean, in her letter to the mayor and council, urged the city to halt camp sweeps, provide more resources to those in the camps and collaborate with social service providers on outreach engagements and education.
Bean also echoed the concerns Holland expressed about how COVID cases among the homeless are perceived elsewhere in the community.
“As we talk about and write about the issue of COVID rates and risk among the unhoused people in our community, I hope we can all remember to do whatever we can to not increase their vulnerability or marginalization from this community any further,” she said in the email exchange.
“As we are all too well aware, COVID risk is high across our county, and we are each vulnerable to it.”
