Holley church celebrates 150th anniversary

This Sunday, Holley Christian Church, 40346 OR-228 in Sweet Home, will celebrate its 150th anniversary and the 20th anniversary of the leadership of Pastor Kevin Hill.

The worship services, set for 9 and 10:30 a.m., will focus on looking back at a history of service to the community.

The church was established in 1871 with a membership of 40. It was originally called Brethren of the Christian Church. The congregation met in the Splawn Schoolhouse. In 1875, the first dedicated building was built on the property given by William and Nancy Matlock. The building was originally called Fern Ridge Church, as the Holley area had not yet been named. In 1897 the current building was constructed, dedicated on Thanksgiving Day as Holley Christian Church. Even though the building has undergone several additions and remodeling projects, the original core of the 19th-century structure remains.

Pastor Kevin Hill and his wife, Jennifer, took over shepherding the church on Memorial Day Weekend in 2001. Before moving to Sweet Home, Kevin Hill served churches in California and Idaho. In 1987 he graduated summa cum laude from Boise Bible College. He is a recipient of the National Church Growth Award as an outstanding student in the field of evangelism and church growth.