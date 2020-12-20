Holiday lights: Mid-Valley residents look to brighten up the season

Holiday lights amid the coronavirus?
You bet!
They might not be brighter and there might not be more of them this year, but it seemed that they came out earlier in the mid-valley. As if residents were ready to begin displaying the holiday spirit almost before the Halloween candy had left the grocery shelves.
Here are some highlights from photographers Mark Ylen and Andy Cripe.
See the website for a gallery and a video.
