There are a number of holiday concerts on tap in Lebanon starting this weekend.
The annual Christmas Show of the Lebanon Association for Theatre Arts will be presented on Friday and Saturday at the Lebanon High School auditorium.
Shows will begin at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 13-14, with a matinee performance at 2 p.m. on Saturday. This year's theme is "Christmas in July."
Local performers will present a range of vocal, instrumental and dance pieces. The show will conclude with the traditional communal Christmas carol sing-along.
Admission is $5.
There will be an intermission and refreshments, including wassail, Tim Tam Slams and sweet treats will be for sale in he commons. Donations are welcome. All proceeds will be dedicated to the purchase of new cluster speakers for the LHS auditorium.
The Lebanon Community Chorus Winter Concert under the direction of Kevin Wong will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 at the LHS auditorium. The featured piece will be John Rutter's "Magnificat."
There will be special guest performance by the LHS Concert, Chamber, and A cappella choirs.
Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors.
The LHS Music Department Winter Concert will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19 at the LHS auditorium. There is no admission charge for this event.
