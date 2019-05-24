Highway 34 was closed on Friday morning due to cleanup work from a semitruck crash, but was reopened west of Philomath by 12:45 p.m., according to a news release from the Oregon Department of Transportation.
The roadway, however, is scheduled to be shut down again next Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Workers will again use a crane to remove equipment spilled during the crash, which occurred Wednesday morning.
During the closure, motorists should take Highway 20 as a detour.
The single-vehicle crash, involving a logging industry truck, occurred about eight miles from the intersection of Highway 34 and Highway 20 in Philomath, according to ODOT. No one was injured.
The semitruck was partially blocking one lane of traffic, causing traffic delays throughout Wednesday.
