The Albany Police Department is reporting that Highway 20 has been reopened at North Albany Road after a crash caused the route to be closed for about an hour this morning.

An SUV struck a utility pole as as it left the road. Highway 20 was closed as utility companies are on site to clear the lines from the utility pole, and AA Towing pulled the rig up the embankment.

No one was transported to the hospital, according to officials at the scene. 

