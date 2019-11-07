Highway 20 will be closed eight miles west of Eddyille near milepost 15 from 1 to 5 a.m. Saturday to remove a chip truck that overturned early Thursday morning, according to an Oregon Department of Transportation release.
The full closure is required to remove the truck safely.
Travelers are advised to use highways 34 or 18 to detour around the closure.
No further details regarding the rollover were immediately available.
