A car crash that closed Highway 20 Monday morning remained under investigation by the Albany Police Department on Monday afternoon.
At about 8:13 a.m., authorities received a report of a car that had rolled over on Highway 20 at North Albany Road.
Officers arrived and discovered that an SUV went off the road and knocked down a utility pole, said a Police Department supervisor.
Highway 20 was closed for more than an hour as utility companies worked on site to clear the lines from the utility pole, and AA Towing pulled the rig up the embankment.
No one was transported to the hospital, according to officials at the scene.
