Highway 228 is closed just east of Halsey for emergency repairs to railroad tracks, according to a news release sent out by the Oregon Department of Transportation at about 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

A detour is in place for local traffic.

Motor carriers should take authorized alternate routes, according to ODOT.

The repairs are expected to be finished and the road reopened later on Tuesday.

