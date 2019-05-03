UPDATE: 12:08 p.m. Highway 20 now has one lane open at the Kings Valley Highway, according to ODOT. Traffic is being flagged through the area. ODOT urges motorists to slow down, expect delays, and watch for crews.
Highway 20 is closed in Benton County at Highway 223, the Kings Valley Highway, due to a fatal crash.
The Oregon Department of Transportation notified the public via a news release at about 8:30 a.m.
The agency is cautioning that the closure will be long due to an investigation and travelers should take alternate routes.
More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.
