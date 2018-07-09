Junction City fire

Highway 99 is closed in Junction City as fire crews and law enforcement are investigating a blaze that started early Monday morning. 

Highway 99 is expected to remain closed near Seventh Street in Junction City for much of Monday due to the investigation of an early morning commercial structure blaze.

The Oregon Department of Transportation anticipated that the roadway would remain closed until at least 6 p.m.

Detours are in place. Travelers are advised to avoid the area and take alternate routes, according to ODOT.

The fire was reported at about 1 a.m. on Monday. Callers reported explosions and a subsequent fire to the small building at 691 Ivy St., according to the Junction City Fire Department.

Early indications are that the fire is suspicious in nature. Law enforcement and fire officials will continue to investigate at the scene.

