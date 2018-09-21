Highway 22 is closed in both directions in Gates (milepost 34) because of downed power lines across the road, according to a news release issued by the Oregon Department of Transportation at about 10:30 a.m. on Friday.
A utility company is en route.
However, travelers should avoid the area, use an alternative route or expect delays.
