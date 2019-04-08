Highway 20 at Goldfish Road has reopened after a crash closed it for about two hours Monday morning, the Albany Police Department says.
The crash closed the highway beginning at about 5:30 a.m. The Police Department detoured traffic around the site.
No additional details about the crash were immediately available Monday morning.
